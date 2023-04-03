Cloudy
Rockies visit the Dodgers to open 2-game series

By AP News

Colorado Rockies (2-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -249, Rockies +202; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies on Monday to begin a two-game series.

Los Angeles went 111-51 overall and 57-24 at home last season. The Dodgers pitching staff put up a 2.81 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 2.5 walks per nine innings.

Colorado went 68-94 overall and 27-54 in road games a season ago. The Rockies slugged .397 with a .315 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

