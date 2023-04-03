Cloudy
45.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guardians take road win streak into game against the Athletics

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Cleveland Guardians (3-1) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-2)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Guardians -152, Athletics +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians hit the road against the Oakland Athletics looking to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Oakland had a 60-102 record overall and a 29-52 record in home games last season. The Athletics averaged 7.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .216.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road last season. The Guardians slugged .382 with a .698 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 