White Sox begin 3-game series with the Giants

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (1-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-2)

Chicago; Monday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0); White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -136, Giants +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the San Francisco Giants on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Chicago had an 81-81 record overall and a 37-44 record at home last season. The White Sox slugged .387 with a .698 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

San Francisco went 81-81 overall and 37-44 in road games last season. The Giants averaged 7.8 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: White Sox: Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (back), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

