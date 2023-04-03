Mariners host the Angels to open 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (2-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (1-3)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -147, Angels +126; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners open a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners averaged 7.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .230 and slugging .390.

Los Angeles went 73-89 overall and 33-48 on the road last season. The Angels scored 3.8 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Mariners: Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press