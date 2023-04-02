Partly Cloudy
Rays' Springs has no-hit bid hrough 6 innings against Tigers

By AP News
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs delivers to the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Rays’ Springs has no-hit bid hrough 6 innings against Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Sorings has a no-hit bid through six innings Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.

Springs has 12 strikeouts, which broke his previous career-high of nine set last June 23 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Detrot has had just one runner: Nick Maton drew a two-out walk in the second.

Springs signed a $31 million, four-year contract during the offseason after moving from the bullpen to the rotation in 2022. He was 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA last season in 25 starts and eight relief appearances.

Springs matched his career high of six innings. He has thrown 58 of 81 pitches for strikes.

The Rays lead 1-0.

