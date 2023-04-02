Partly Cloudy
60.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets for Miami Open title

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot from Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets for Miami Open title

Photo Icon View Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Daniil Medvedev captured his fourth ATP title of the year, beating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 for the Miami Open men’s singles title and to move to 6-0 in their career matchup. Medvedev is now the most sizzling player on the men’s tour, winning 24 of his last 25 matches after his 1-hour, 34-minute triumph. His only loss has come against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in last week’s final at Indian Wells. Sinner won Friday in a three-hour match with Alcaraz and it looked to havetaken a toll on the 21-year-old Italian.

By MARC BERMAN
Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 