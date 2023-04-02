Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets for Miami Open title View Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Daniil Medvedev captured his fourth ATP title of the year, beating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 for the Miami Open men’s singles title and to move to 6-0 in their career matchup. Medvedev is now the most sizzling player on the men’s tour, winning 24 of his last 25 matches after his 1-hour, 34-minute triumph. His only loss has come against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in last week’s final at Indian Wells. Sinner won Friday in a three-hour match with Alcaraz and it looked to havetaken a toll on the 21-year-old Italian.

By MARC BERMAN

Associated Press