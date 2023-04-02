Partly Cloudy
Bumgarner returns to Phoenix with fatigue after poor start

By AP News
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner has words with home plate umpire John Tumpane after Trumpane appears to ask him to speed things up during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner returned to Phoenix to be evaluated by medical staff after he felt fatigue during his first start this season.

The 33-year-old left-hander allowed five runs, four hits and four walks in Arizona’s 10-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Trayce Thompson hit a grand slam in a five-run first inning, the first of Thompson’s three home runs.

Bumgarner, a four-time All-Star, is beginning his fourth season with the Diamondbacks. He was 7-15 with a 4.88 ERA in 30 starts last season.

