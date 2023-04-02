Clear
Athletics and Angels meet with series tied 1-1

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (1-1) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-1)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (0-0); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -162, Athletics +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Oakland went 60-102 overall and 29-52 in home games last season. The Athletics pitching staff had a collective 4.53 ERA last season while averaging 7.6 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

Los Angeles went 73-89 overall and 33-48 on the road a season ago. The Angels averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

