Yankees and Giants play, winner claims 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (1-1) vs. New York Yankees (1-1)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Ross Stripling (0-0); Yankees: Jhony Brito (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -145, Giants +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York went 99-63 overall and 57-24 at home a season ago. The Yankees slugged .426 with a .750 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

San Francisco had an 81-81 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Giants slugged .390 with a .315 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Yankees: Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (biceps)

Giants: Joey Bart: day-to-day (back), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press