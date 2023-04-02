Clear
45.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers take on the Diamondbacks following Thompson’s 3-home run game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Arizona Diamondbacks (1-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (2-1)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-0); Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -189, Diamondbacks +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Trayce Thompson hit three home runs against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Los Angeles went 111-51 overall and 57-24 in home games a season ago. The Dodgers averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

Arizona went 74-88 overall and 34-47 on the road a season ago. The Diamondbacks pitching staff had a 4.26 ERA collectively last season while averaging 7.7 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mark Melancon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 