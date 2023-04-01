Clear
Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday

By AP News

Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-0); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -260, Diamondbacks +213; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Los Angeles had a 111-51 record overall and a 57-24 record in home games last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.7 hits per game in the 2022 season with 3.5 extra base hits per game.

Arizona had a 74-88 record overall and a 34-47 record on the road last season. The Diamondbacks scored 4.3 runs per game in the 2022 season while allowing 4.6.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mark Melancon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

