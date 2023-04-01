Rockies bring 2-0 series advantage over Padres into game 3

Colorado Rockies (2-0) vs. San Diego Padres (0-2)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0); Padres: Michael Wacha (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -228, Rockies +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 2-0 in a four-game series with the San Diego Padres.

San Diego had an 89-73 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Padres batted .241 as a team in the 2022 season with a .700 OPS.

Colorado had a 68-94 record overall and a 27-54 record on the road last season. The Rockies slugged .397 as a team last season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

By The Associated Press