Yankees bring 1-0 series advantage over Giants into game 2

San Francisco Giants (0-1) vs. New York Yankees (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (0-0); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -140, Giants +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

New York went 99-63 overall and 57-24 in home games a season ago. The Yankees slugged .426 as a team last season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

San Francisco went 81-81 overall and 37-44 on the road a season ago. The Giants slugged .390 with a .315 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Yankees: Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (biceps)

Giants: Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press