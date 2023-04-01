Clear
43.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Yankees bring 1-0 series advantage over Giants into game 2

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Francisco Giants (0-1) vs. New York Yankees (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (0-0); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -140, Giants +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

New York went 99-63 overall and 57-24 in home games a season ago. The Yankees slugged .426 as a team last season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

San Francisco went 81-81 overall and 37-44 on the road a season ago. The Giants slugged .390 with a .315 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Yankees: Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (biceps)

Giants: Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 