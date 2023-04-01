Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rockies pitcher Freeland makes great defensive play vs SD

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland made a sensational play to retire Austin Nola of the San Diego Padres leading off the fifth inning on Friday night.

Nola hit a weak chopper down the third base line and Freeland hopped off the mound, gloved the ball, took two steps, made a leaping spin and threw to first baseman C.J. Cron, who made a nice stretch to retire the runner. Freeland ended up sprawled face down in foul territory.

He squatted behind the mound for a few minutes and was checked by a trainer and manager Bud Black. He remained in the game.

The Rockies led 4-0 at the time.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 