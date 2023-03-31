Clear
Dodgers begin season at home against the Diamondbacks

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -191, Diamondbacks +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open the season at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles had a 111-51 record overall and a 57-24 record in home games last season. The Dodgers pitching staff averaged 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.2 runs per game in the 2022 season.

Arizona had a 74-88 record overall and a 34-47 record on the road last season. The Diamondbacks averaged 7.6 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Corbin Martin: 15-Day IL (lat), Mark Melancon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

