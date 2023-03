Rockies visit the Padres for season opener

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0); Padres: Nick Martinez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -186, Rockies +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies for the season opener.

San Diego had an 89-73 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Padres pitching staff had a collective 3.82 ERA last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

Colorado went 68-94 overall and 27-54 in road games a season ago. The Rockies scored 4.3 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 5.4.

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press