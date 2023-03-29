Cloudy
Yankees host the Giants in the season opener

By AP News

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Yankees

New York; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-0); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -176, Giants +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the San Francisco Giants in the season opener.

New York had a 99-63 record overall and a 57-24 record in home games last season. The Yankees averaged 8.1 hits per game in the 2022 season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

San Francisco went 81-81 overall and 37-44 on the road last season. The Giants scored 4.4 runs per game while allowing 4.3 in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Yankees: None listed.

Giants: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

