Padres host the Rockies for the season opener

By AP News

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-0); Padres: Blake Snell (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -203, Rockies +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres open the season at home against the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego had an 89-73 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games last season. The Padres pitching staff had a collective 3.82 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

Colorado went 68-94 overall and 27-54 on the road last season. The Rockies averaged 8.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .254 and slugging .397.

INJURIES: Padres: Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

