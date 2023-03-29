Cloudy
43.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics host the Angels in the season opener

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland, California; Thursday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-0); Athletics: Kyle Muller (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -228, Athletics +188; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels in the season opener.

Oakland had a 60-102 record overall and a 29-52 record in home games last season. The Athletics slugged .346 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 0.8 home runs per game.

Los Angeles went 73-89 overall and 33-48 on the road a season ago. The Angels batted .233 as a team in the 2022 season with a .687 OPS.

INJURIES: Athletics: Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 