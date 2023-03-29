Athletics host the Angels in the season opener

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland, California; Thursday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-0); Athletics: Kyle Muller (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -228, Athletics +188; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels in the season opener.

Oakland had a 60-102 record overall and a 29-52 record in home games last season. The Athletics slugged .346 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 0.8 home runs per game.

Los Angeles went 73-89 overall and 33-48 on the road a season ago. The Angels batted .233 as a team in the 2022 season with a .687 OPS.

INJURIES: Athletics: Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press