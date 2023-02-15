Clear
Gio Urshela goes to arbitration with Los Angeles Angels

By AP News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Gio Ureshela went to salary arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, asking for $10 million rather than the team’s $8.4 million offer.

The 31-year-old hit .285 with 13 homers and 64 RBIs last season for Minnesota, which traded him to the Angels on Nov. 18 for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela earned $6.55 million.

His case was heard by Fredric Horowitz, Jeanne Charles and Stephen Raymond.

Urshela is primarily a third baseman. He has a .275 batting average with 62 homers and 256 RBIs in parts of seven seasons with Cleveland (2015, ‘17), Toronto (2018), the New York Yankees (2019-21) and the Twins. He is eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

