AP source: Darvish gets $90M from Padres to stay through ’28

By AP News
FILE - San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 18, 2022, in San Diego. Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.

Darvish will make $108 million over six years, including the $18 million he was already due in 2023 before he was set to become a free agent. He’s set to stay under contract with San Diego until he’s 42.

The right-handed Darvish helped the Padres reach the NL Championship Series last season. He finished the year 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 197 strikeouts. He was 2-1 in the postseason.

Darvish, 36, was traded by the Cubs to the Padres in 2020.

By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer

