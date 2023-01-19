Cloudy
Brothers of Soto, Guerrero among MLB international prospects

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominican outfielder Elian Soto, the 17-year-old brother of All-Star Juan Soto, agreed to a $225,000 signing bonus as part of a minor league contract reached last weekend with the Washington Nationals.

Dominican outfielder Pablo Guerrero, the 16-year-old brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, agreed to a $97,500 signing bonus with the Texas Rangers.

Thirty-five prospects reached deals for bonuses of $1 million or more as the international signing period opened Sunday, led by Venezuelan catcher Ethan Salas’s $5.6 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

Dominican shortstop Felnin Celesten agreed with Seattle at $4.7 million, Cuban outfielder Brando Mayea with the New York Yankees at $4.35 million and Dominican outfielder Enmanuel Bonilla with Toronto at $4.1 million.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

