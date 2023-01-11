AP source: Twins pass Correa’s physical, finalize $200M deal View Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — This time, Carlos Correa’s deal is done.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Correa passed his physical exam and finalized a $200 million, six-year contract with Minnesota. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Twins had yet to make the announcement.

Correa agreed Tuesday to return to the Twins after richer deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets both dissolved over concerns by those clubs about an old injury to his lower leg. Minnesota’s contract could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if the All-Star shortstop stays healthy, a uniquely structured deal the Twins assembled to get back in the mix after it appeared they’d be outspent — twice — by bigger-market franchises.

Correa agreed Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year contract with the Giants, who scheduled a news conference a week later to announce the deal that was abruptly called off hours before it was set to begin over concerns with a right ankle injury Correa sustained as a minor leaguer 2014.

Correa agreed that night to a $315 million, 12-year deal with the Mets, and high-spending owner Steve Cohen even publicly confirmed the pending agreement. But the Mets also raised concerns about the ankle after a Dec. 22 physical, and they held off finalizing the agreement while attempting to negotiate protections over the next two weeks.

The Twins had more advanced insight on Correa’s health, having signed him prior to last season in a deal that Correa opted out of to hit the market again after making $35.1 million in 2022. Correa only missed time to an injured finger after being hit by a pitch and a bout with COVID-19. He played in 136 games, batting .291 with 22 homers and 64 RBIs.

