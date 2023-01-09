Light Rain
53.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Goffin beats big-serving Bublik in Auckland

Sponsored by:
By AP News

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Belgium’s David Goffin has ousted fifth-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the ASB Tennis Classic in a match which produced an engrossing clash of styles. A baseliner who won his seventh ATP singles title last year on clay in Marrakech, Goffin used touch and placement to move his bigger opponent around the court. Bublik deployed a powerful serve which often clocked in around 220khm (136mph). But Goffin broke him four times, including at match point in the 10th game of the second set.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 