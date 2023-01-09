Goffin beats big-serving Bublik in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Belgium’s David Goffin has ousted fifth-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the ASB Tennis Classic in a match which produced an engrossing clash of styles. A baseliner who won his seventh ATP singles title last year on clay in Marrakech, Goffin used touch and placement to move his bigger opponent around the court. Bublik deployed a powerful serve which often clocked in around 220khm (136mph). But Goffin broke him four times, including at match point in the 10th game of the second set.