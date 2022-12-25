Light Rain
AP source: Correa’s ankle subject of talks with Mets

By AP News
FILE - Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, right, is congratulated after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night Dec. 13, 2022 because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets and Carlos Correa’s agent are having discussions over the infielder’s physical days after similar concerns from the San Francisco Giants led to a collapse of their agreement with All-Star.

The Mets have not yet finalized a $315 million, 12-year contract agreed to earlier in the week. Correa’s 2014 ankle injury and surgery was a subject of discussions, a person familiar with the negotiations said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details were announced. The discussion was first reported by The Athletic.

Correa and the Mets agreed to the deal Wednesday after the Giants wouldn’t go ahead with finalizing a $350 million, 13-year agreement over concerns about the injury, people familiar with those negotiations said.

The Giants had scheduled a Tuesday news conference to announce the deal, then decided that morning to call it off. Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, then negotiated the deal with the Mets.

New York owner Steve Cohen confirmed the agreement pending a successful physical in comments to the New York Post.

Speaking Thursday after Carlos Rodón’s news conference at Yankees Stadium, Boras said Correa was having his physical for the Mets that day. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

