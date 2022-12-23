D-backs trade Varsho to Blue Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel View Photo

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired highly regarded catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., sending slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 22-year-old Moreno is one of the game’s top prospects. He made the majors last season with the Blue Jays, hitting .319 with a homer in 69 at-bats. The 29-year-old Gurriel is a five-year veteran who hit .291 with five homers and 32 doubles in 2022. The Blue Jays get Varsho, who was arguably the best player on the Diamondbacks last season. The 26-year-old hit a career-high 27 homers this year.

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer