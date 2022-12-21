Light Rain
Aaron Judge becomes Yanks captain, with Derek Jeter at side

By AP News
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches his solo home run ball during the second inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the Cleveland Guardians, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. Judge has agreed to return to the Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 because the deal had not been announced. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge has been appointed captain of the New York Yankees after agreeing to a $360 million, nine-year contract to remain in pinstripes. Judge became the Yankees’ first captain since Derek Jeter retired at the end of the 2014 season. New York had six previous captains in the Steinbrenner family era: Thurman Munson, Graig Nettles, Willie Randolph, Ron Guidry, Don Mattingly and Jeter. Judge homered in his first big league at-bat for the Yankees in 2016, and the 6-foot-7 outfielder has become a larger-than-life figure in the Bronx.

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

