Aaron Judge becomes Yanks captain, with Derek Jeter at side View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge has been appointed captain of the New York Yankees after agreeing to a $360 million, nine-year contract to remain in pinstripes. Judge became the Yankees’ first captain since Derek Jeter retired at the end of the 2014 season. New York had six previous captains in the Steinbrenner family era: Thurman Munson, Graig Nettles, Willie Randolph, Ron Guidry, Don Mattingly and Jeter. Judge homered in his first big league at-bat for the Yankees in 2016, and the 6-foot-7 outfielder has become a larger-than-life figure in the Bronx.

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer