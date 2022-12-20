Mostly Clear
37.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP source: Padres, RHP Seth Lugo agree on $15M, 2-year deal

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres have agreed on a $15 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical and no announcement had been made. The second year of the deal is a player option, and there are incentives in the contract.

Lugo went 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and three saves over 62 outings and 65 innings with the Mets this year. A converted starter, the versatile right-hander spent his first seven seasons with New York.

The Padres went 89-73 to finish second in the NL West in manager Bob Melvin’s first season and lost the NL Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 