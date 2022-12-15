Clear
St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster leaving after DWI arrest

By AP News

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will not return to the broadcast booth following his arrest this month on a driving while intoxicated charge.

Bally Sports Midwest and McLaughlin issued statements Thursday announcing he was stepping away after more than two decades calling Cardinals games. He has also worked NFL games for Fox.

McLaughlin was charged Dec. 5 as a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated after his arrest the previous day in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur.

McLaughlin had pleaded guilty to DWI charges in 2010 and 2011. He was sentenced to two years of probation in 2010 and a suspended 90-day sentence in 2011.

McLaughlin said in a statement that he intended to focus on his family and his recovery, which he has started.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.

