Mets' Cohen, dubbed MLB's new `Goliath,' gets Nimmo to stay

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo said the promise of attempting to contend every year with the Mets is how owner Steve Cohen persuaded him to re-sign with New York. Nimmo gushed about remaining with the team Thursday at the news conference for his new deal. His agent Scott Boras talked about the difference of dealing with new owner Steve Cohen rather than the old Wilpon regime, saying “our game needs Goliaths.” Nimmo says being able to start and finish a career with the same team is “really, really special, and not many players get to do that.”

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer