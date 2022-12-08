Cloudy
Dodgers sign OF Jason Heyward to minor league deal

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor league deal on Thursday and invited him to spring training.

The 33-year-old was released by the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason.

Heyward, who was injured at times last season, put up the worst offensive numbers of his career, batting .204 and with 10 RBIs and one home run in 137 plate appearances. However, he’s a valuable defender in the outfield.

The deal reunites Heyward with first baseman Freddie Freeman. They came up through the Atlanta Braves system and have remained friends ever since.

Heyward was a leader in the Cubs’ clubhouse, helping them win the 2016 World Series.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

