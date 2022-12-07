Clear
AP source: Mets, Quintana agree to $26 million, 2-year deal

By AP News
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals starter Jose Quintana pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The New York Mets and José Quintana agreed to a $26 million, two-year contract on Wednesday, Dec. 7, adding another veteran arm to the team's rotation. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

AP source: Mets, Quintana agree to $26 million, 2-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Mets and José Quintana agreed to a $26 million, two-year contract on Wednesday, adding another veteran arm to the team’s rotation.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

New York has been rebuilding its pitching staff following a playoff loss to San Diego in the wild-card round. Three members of its rotation became free agents this offseason, and the Mets also had several openings in their bullpen.

Ace right-hander Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with New York on Monday.

Quintana played for Pittsburgh and St. Louis last season, going 6-7 with a 2.93 ERA in 32 starts. The left-hander was terrific after he was traded to the Cardinals in August, posting a 2.01 ERA in 12 appearances for the NL Central champions.

Quintana also worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings for St. Louis in his lone playoff start, but the Cardinals were eliminated by Philadelphia.

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer

