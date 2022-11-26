Partly Cloudy
Polite scores 16 as George Mason downs Queens 72-65

By AP News

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Ronald Polite helped lead George Mason past Queens on Saturday with 16 points off of the bench in a 72-65 victory.

Polite was 6 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Patriots (3-4). Josh Oduro scored 15 points and added eight rebounds.

BJ McLaurin finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Royals (5-2). Jay’Den Turner and Kalib Mathews each had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

