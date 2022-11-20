LA Dodgers donate $1 million to Elton John AIDS Foundation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a $1 million donation to the Elton John AIDS Foundation during one of the star’s weekend performances at Dodger Stadium, the last North American stop on his final tour.

The team’s principal owner, Mark Walter, and Dodgers co-owner Billie Jean King presented a symbolic giant check at Saturday night’s show.

John thanked the team for its generosity and called Dodger Stadium “an iconic venue which has meant so much to me and my career.”

John made his 1970 U.S. debut at a local nightclub, the Troubadour, and surged to stardom, famously appearing at Dodger Stadium in sequined Dodgers uniforms in 1975.

His foundation is an independent organization dedicated to ending AIDS.