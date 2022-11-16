Mariners make early offseason move landing Teoscar Hernández

Mostly Cloudy
By AP News
Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez reacts while batting during a baseball game Sept. 24, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Seattle Mariners made one of the first big moves of the offseason by acquiring All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays in exchange for two pitchers on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners made one of the first big moves of the offseason by acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernández from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for two pitchers. The Mariners added a slugging right-handed bat to their lineup with the acquisition of Hernández and addressed one of their offseason needs by finding the corner outfielder. Hernández hit .267 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs last season for the Blue Jays. Right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and minor league lefty Adam Macko are going back to Toronto.

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer

