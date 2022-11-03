Mostly Cloudy
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

World Series no-hitter most-watched Game 4 since 2019

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Houston Astross relief pitcher Rafael Montero, relief pitcher Bryan Abreu, starting pitcher Cristian Javier, catcher Christian Vazquez, and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly, from left, celebrate a combined no hitter after Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Astros won 5-0 to tie the series two games all. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

World Series no-hitter most-watched Game 4 since 2019

Photo Icon View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Houston Astros’ World Series no-hitter was the most-watched Game 4 in three years.

Houston’s 5-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday night, which tied the Series at two games apiece, was seen by 11,809,000 viewers on Fox. That was up 9% from the 10,789,000 for Atlanta’s 3-2 win over the Astros in Game 4 last year and up 23% from the 9,563,000 for Tampa Bay’s 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of 2020.

Including Fox Deportes and Fox’s streaming platforms, this year’s Game 4 was viewed by 12,061,000. The game, which began at 8:03 p.m. EDT and ended at 11:28 p.m., drew a 26.6 rating and 56 share in Philadelphia and a 24.0/52 in Houston.

Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined for the second World Series no-hitter, the first since the New York Yankees’ Don Larsen pitched a perfect game against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

The first four games this year averaged 11,329,000 viewers on Fox, up 4% from the four-game average of 10,918,000 last year and an increase of 24% from the four-game average of 9,151,000 in 2020.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 