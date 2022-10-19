Phillies lead Padres 1-0 ahead of NLCS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Phillies +104; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres square off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NLCS. The Phillies hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

San Diego has an 89-73 record overall and a 44-37 record at home. Padres hitters are batting a collective .241, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Philadelphia is 40-41 on the road and 87-75 overall. The Phillies are 68-32 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 37 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Padres. Austin Nola is 10-for-27 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has 33 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 79 RBI for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13-for-35 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 7-3, .204 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press