Padres and Dodgers tied 1-1 ahead of NLDS Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season)

San Diego; Friday, 8:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA, .88 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -124, Padres +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is tied 1-1.

San Diego is 89-73 overall and 44-37 in home games. The Padres have gone 64-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 54-27 record on the road and a 111-51 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 212 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the 22nd time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 15-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 25 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .242 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 40 doubles, three triples, 35 home runs and 82 RBI while hitting .269 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 10-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Jacob Amaya: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (knee), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press