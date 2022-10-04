Athletics face the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (73-87, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (58-102, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (8-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.17 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -142, Athletics +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0.

Oakland is 58-102 overall and 27-52 at home. The Athletics are 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 73-87 record overall and a 33-46 record on the road. The Angels are 32-19 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season. The Angels are up 12-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 37 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Athletics. Jordan Diaz is 10-for-34 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has a .285 batting average to rank third on the Angels, and has 22 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs. Livan Soto is 18-for-36 with seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Angels: 8-2, .297 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Collin Wiles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press