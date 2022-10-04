Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday

Colorado Rockies (67-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-50, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Los Angeles is 110-50 overall and 56-23 in home games. The Dodgers are 59-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has a 67-93 record overall and a 26-53 record in road games. The Rockies have a 47-20 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the 18th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 10-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman is fourth on the Dodgers with a .321 batting average, and has 46 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 84 walks and 98 RBI. Will Smith is 10-for-39 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 67 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 5-for-25 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .225 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rockies: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (knee), Chris Taylor: day-to-day (neck), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (knee), Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press