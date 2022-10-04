Padres host the Giants for the season opener

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants for the season opener.

San Diego went 79-83 overall and 42-36 in home games a season ago. The Padres pitching staff had a collective 4.10 ERA last season while averaging 9.6 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 52-26 on the road a season ago. The Giants scored 5.0 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 3.7.

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Thomas Szapucki: 15-Day IL (hip), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (thumb), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press