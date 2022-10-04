Clear
Nola’s perfect-game bid broken up in 7th by Astros’ Alvarez

By AP News
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola allowed his first baserunner Monday night when Houston’s Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh inning. Nola struck out Aledmys Diaz and retired Mauricio Dubon before Alvarez hit a liner to right field to break up the perfect game. David Hensley followed with a single and Nola was replaced by Jose Alvarado. He received a warm ovation by the Houston crowd as he walked to the dugout. The Phillies sent Nola to the mound needing only a win or a loss by Milwaukee to clinch their first playoff spot since 2011.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

