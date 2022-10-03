Dodgers face the Rockies leading series 2-1

Colorado Rockies (66-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (3-8, 5.24 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -360, Rockies +280; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Colorado Rockies.

Los Angeles is 56-22 in home games and 110-49 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .257, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado has a 25-53 record on the road and a 66-93 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in the majors.

The teams play Monday for the 17th time this season. The Dodgers are up 10-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 35 home runs while slugging .539. Will Smith is 12-for-39 with a double, two triples, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 60 extra base hits (28 doubles, three triples and 29 home runs). Ryan McMahon is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .225 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies: 2-8, .241 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (knee), Chris Taylor: day-to-day (neck), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (knee), Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press