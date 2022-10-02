Rangers enter matchup with the Angels on losing streak

Texas Rangers (66-91, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-86, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD; Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-7, 6.80 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, Rangers +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers are looking to end a four-game slide with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 72-86 record overall and a 39-41 record in home games. The Angels are 39-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Texas has a 34-46 record in road games and a 66-91 record overall. The Rangers have gone 43-19 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the 19th time these teams square off this season. The Rangers hold a 10-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 29 doubles, six triples and 34 home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 14-for-37 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe is second on the Rangers with a .302 batting average, and has 26 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs, 44 walks and 76 RBI. Marcus Semien is 10-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 3-7, .212 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (foot), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press