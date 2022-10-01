Clear
82.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run

Sponsored by:
By AP News
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run

Photo Icon View Photo

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Season HR Total: 61

Saturday’s Game: Went 0 for 2, striking out twice, walking twice and getting hit by a pitch in an 8-0 win over Baltimore. He fouled off a pair of 3-0 pitches his last two times up. Judge also is bidding for the first Triple Crown since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Judge leads the AL with 130 RBIs and is batting .313.

Sunday’s Matchup: In their final home game of the regular season, the Yankees face Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish (4-7, 5.11 ERA).

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 62.9 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would move him one ahead of Maris. The Yankees have five games remaining in the regular season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 