Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-78, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson (2-0, .98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (5-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Francisco has a 43-36 record in home games and a 79-78 record overall. The Giants are 36-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona is 32-44 in road games and 72-85 overall. The Diamondbacks rank seventh in the NL with 169 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the 18th time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 9-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 19 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBI while hitting .231 for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 12-for-24 with a double, three triples, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Rojas has 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 51 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 8-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .284 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thomas Szapucki: day-to-day (hip), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press