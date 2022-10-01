Padres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (78-79, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (86-71, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (14-7, 2.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 222 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (6-7, 4.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -119, White Sox +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Chicago White Sox.

San Diego has an 86-71 record overall and a 41-35 record in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

Chicago has a 78-79 record overall and a 43-36 record on the road. The White Sox have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.94.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 36 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 28 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .276 for the White Sox. A.J. Pollock is 10-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .240 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .205 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

White Sox: Seby Zavala: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press