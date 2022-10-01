Angels host the Rangers, aim to continue home win streak

Texas Rangers (66-90, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (71-86, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (7-8, 4.06 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -151, Rangers +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 71-86 record overall and a 38-41 record at home. The Angels are 23-64 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Texas has a 66-90 record overall and a 34-45 record on the road. The Rangers have a 13-33 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Saturday is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Rangers hold a 10-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 29 doubles, six triples and 34 home runs while hitting .276 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 16-for-37 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 26 home runs, 52 walks and 82 RBI while hitting .253 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 9-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .289 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press