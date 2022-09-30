Padres take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (77-79, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (86-70, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (2-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (16-7, 3.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -204, White Sox +171; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Chicago White Sox on Friday to start a three-game series.

San Diego has gone 41-34 in home games and 86-70 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Chicago is 42-36 on the road and 77-79 overall. The White Sox have gone 58-37 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 69 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 17 home runs while slugging .439. A.J. Pollock is 11-for-38 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

White Sox: Seby Zavala: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press