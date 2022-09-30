Dodgers host the Rockies to start 6-game series

Colorado Rockies (65-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies on Friday to open a six-game series.

Los Angeles has a 108-48 record overall and a 54-21 record in home games. The Dodgers have hit 206 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

Colorado has a 65-91 record overall and a 24-51 record on the road. Rockies hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams match up Friday for the 14th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 8-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 46 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 97 RBI for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 13-for-35 with two triples, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 28 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs and 102 RBI for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 7-for-36 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rockies: 1-9, .249 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Randal Grichuk: day-to-day (illness), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (knee), Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press